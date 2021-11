Movie theaters in November are traditionally jam-packed with big-budget blockbusters and major award season contenders, all hoping to attract movie fans as they gear up for the holiday season, find more time off from work or school or crave an escape from the chilly outdoors. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the movies celebrating big milestones in November 2021, starting with this classic… The first movie in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," arrived in 2001 as the year's most anticipated movie. A media firestorm had already kicked off when casting decisions were announced, plus fans of the bestselling book of the same name were curious to find out if the big screen adaptation could live up to the hype of the novel — and boy, did it deliver. It became the highest grossing film of the year and the second highest grossing film ever at the time, bringing in more than $1 billion in ticket sales. It also nabbed three Academy Award nominations and made stars out of acting newcomers Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

