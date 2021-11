Some Harry Potter stars got together for an impromptu reunion this week. Tom Felton joined Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, and James Phelps on Instagram for a quick selfie. It's only a few weeks before the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. With the franchise getting a game show on HBO Max and constant talk of a reboot, the series is still riding a wave. Millennial fans especially are feeling the pulls of nostalgia as the 20th anniversary creeps closer. Felton himself joked that Draco always wanted to be a redhead in his caption for the photo. It's always fun to see some of your favorites from childhood get back together. Not just for the sheer entertainment of seeing them all together, but as a marker of all that time gone by. Check out the picture for yourselves down below:

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO