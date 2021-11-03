CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

GETTING THE EMSSAGE/Salvation is in Christ alone

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this passage the church in Antioch receives a letter sent by the council of Jerusalem. The delegation delivering the letter includes Paul and Barnabas as well as two highly regarded leaders from the Jerusalem church, Judas and Silas. The council had met to discuss the issue of salvation....

neshobademocrat.com

Comments / 7

Related
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus Christ
blueinkreview.com

Jesus Christ Divided: Solving the Mystery of the New Testament

In this intriguing, thought-provoking work on the historical and theological development of Christianity, Michael LaFond argues that what we know as Orthodox Christianity is “mostly of Pauline origin.” This is not necessarily surprising, as LaFond points out that the “oldest Christian texts are the fourteen letters of Saint Paul.”. However,...
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Monday, November 1 - Contentment in Christ

“I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:12-13.
RELIGION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: Seasons change, but Christ remains

Fall is my favorite season of the year. I love the crisp breeze, the sound of crunching leaves, and the smell of woodsmoke. But it won’t be long before this season passes, and winter’s cold, dreary days appear again. Seasons are a result of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. And...
RELIGION
Daily Californian

BroadwaySF’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is absolutely heavenly

To those unfamiliar with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the premise may seem a little ridiculous. The thought of a rock opera about the last week of Jesus’ life may raise a few eyebrows and more than a few questions. “Jesus Christ Superstar” does not sell itself short in any respect; not in its music, not in its choreography and not in its effort of providing an exciting, thoughtful retelling of the days leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, and BroadwaySF’s production of this complex musical will absolutely take your breath away.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Man Of God#Pastor#Missionary#In Christ Alone#The Emssage Salvation#The Council Of Jerusalem#Gentiles
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Follow Christ

Jesus answered, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is that to you? You must follow me.” - John 21:22 (NIV) John 21:20-23 When I was young, my sisters and I would sometimes tattle on one another. Typically, it would be over a minor infraction or an annoying behavior. My mom or grandmother would respond to the tattler, “You just worry about yourself.” My elementary school teachers would say something similar to students exhibiting the same type of behavior.
RELIGION
WHIZ

Share the Love with North Terrace Church of Christ

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Love was shared at the North Terrace Church of Christ today with donated items like blankets, clothing items, food and more. They call it Share the Love and all items donated will be going to agencies like Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table in efforts of spreading positivity, says Chris Steele, Minister at North Terrace Church of Christ.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Courier-Express

Brookville church of Christ hosting Bible series

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville church of Christ is hosting a series of Bible lessons on strengthening the church November 7-11. The guest speaker will be Rico Brown, the minister for the Virginia Avenue Church of Christ in Chester, WV. He delivered his first sermon at the young age of 15 and has loved preaching ever since. He previously served as the youth minister of the church of Christ at Beville Road, and as the minister of the church of Christ on ML King Boulevard, both in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is a graduate of the Florida School of Preaching (FSOP), Lakeland, Florida.
BROOKVILLE, PA
ftc.co

The Chalcedonian Definition: Christ’s Two Natures

The first thing one should notice from the title of this post is that the document produced at the Council of Chalcedon in October 451 was not a “creed”; it was a “definition.”. A creed, properly speaking, is not a statement of what Christians believe about our faith. (That would...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
vermontcatholic.org

Christ Our Hope campaign update

In the fall of 2020, the first-ever, diocesan wide campaign was launched after several delays due to the pandemic. The campaign was carefully planned for almost two years using the results of the Synod and a feasibility study which confirmed that a $10 million campaign would be supported by the Catholic community. The priorities were: building vibrant parishes, faith formation and helping the poor.
ADVOCACY
Frontiersman

Exercising Faith in Christ

Several years ago, my husband and I hiked the Winner Creek trail located in Girdwood. As we began the journey, the route was flat and no obstacles were in our way. I could even breathe easily, and my heart rate was normal--which is not always the case when going on a walk in the woods with my husband. I felt grateful for the beauty that surrounded me. Then, I noticed the path was increasing in its degree of difficulty. It was no longer level, and there were rocks and roots to climb over. My breath became labored as we moved up the trail.
WASILLA, AK
lcc.edu

Cru Club passionate about Jesus Christ

The LCC Cru Club is a student-led community group that is passionate about connecting people to Jesus Christ. The name Cru is a shortened version of the organization’s former name, Campus Crusade for Christ. The purpose of Cru is to build movements of people who are transformed by Jesus Christ....
LANSING, MI
OCRegister

Cemetery at Christ Cathedral blessed after extensive expansion

The blessing of the $18.5 million expansion of the Memorial Gardens cemetery at the Christ Cathedral was celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 2, by the Diocese of Orange. The expansion was completed this summer and opened to families in July. On Tuesday, it was blessed by the Most Rev. Kevin Vann and other monsignors, who walked through sprinkling holy water, and visitors toured the new sections which added more than double the burial space as well as a new mausoleum and new artwork.
ORANGE, CA
DL-Online

Faith Column: Finding your identity through Christ

We didn’t let our oldest of four sons watch Power Rangers when he was young, even though he desperately wanted to. And the reason was, I dunno, maybe he might confuse the magic and power of the Rangers with the power of Christ or something like that, or maybe they’re bad role models?
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Sentinel

The spirit of Christ lives in me

Hello everybody! May God bless you as you read this and allow Him to reveal His truths to you. Holy Spirit is our teacher and when we ask Him to “revelate” us He will open things up in a fresh, new way. I want to talk today about pursuing the...
LEWISTOWN, PA
glasgowcourier.com

Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God

"Again, the next day, John stood with two of his disciples. And looking at Jesus as he walked, [John] said, "Behold, the Lamb of God." John 1:35-36 Have you noticed how often we come across sheep and shepherds in the Bible? It is very often. Shepherding sheep must have been...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy