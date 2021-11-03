CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force review of Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians finds significant errors were made but law wasn't broken

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Air Force investigation into a US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians at the end of August found that though "execution errors" were made, the law was not broken. "The investigation found no violation of law including the law of war. We did find execution...

