Support for marijuana legalization continues to enjoy broad support from Americans, according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday. Sixty-eight percent of U.S. adults said they back legalizing cannabis in this latest survey. That’s the same percentage that the firm reported for its last poll in November 2020, where support had reached its highest level since 1969. A year earlier, in 2019, Gallup found 66 percent support for the policy change.

