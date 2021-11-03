CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza

Pizza With the President

merrimacknewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, November 2nd we attended Pizza with the President in the Rogers Center Tent. In case you missed this event we jotted down a few notes from a couple of the many questions President Hopey answered. “Could we make a...

merrimacknewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
merrimacknewspaper.com

Top 10 Places to Have a Class on Campus

If you find yourself having bad luck, you may wind up in the unfortunate situation of having class in the basement of the old freshman dorm “Ash Center.”. When it comes to the room itself it is nice. Although you’re on the second floor of O’Brien, which is now a residential hall, and taking classes right next to the students’ rooms.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy