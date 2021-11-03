CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chesapeake Energy boosts 2021 oil output forecasts by 1 million barrels

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) on Wednesday said it was increasing its...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Uranium production in the U.S. was near zero in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. For comparison, according to the World Nuclear Association, the domestic nuclear industry will need 17,587 tonnes of uranium...
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 5, 2021.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wbiw.com

Indiana produces about 1.4M barrels of oil

INDIANA – With gasoline prices reaching their highest levels since 2014 this fall, consumers, policymakers, and economic experts have lately turned their attention to the state of oil production in the U.S. and worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an uneasy time for oil, as with many other products and...
INDIANA STATE
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
wgnsradio.com

Interesting: Tennessee Produces 165K Barrels of Oil

With gasoline prices reaching their highest levels since 2014 this fall, consumers, policymakers, and economic experts have lately turned their attention to the state of oil production in the U.S. and worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an uneasy time for oil, as with many other products and sectors of...
TENNESSEE STATE
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 2 million-barrel weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.5 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5, according to several sources. The API also showed inventory declines of 4.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3.3 million barrels for distillate stockpiles, two sources told MarketWatch. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, rose by 234,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply decline of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles are expected to show no change for the week. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.61 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $84.15 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rose 1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles rose less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 1.001m barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.125 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 2.613m barrels...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

'Would That I Had the Magic Wand' U.S. Energy Chief on Oil Output

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday suggested that the Biden administration has little power to push the country's oil producers to boost output in an effort to lower rising fuel costs. "Would that I had the magic wand on this," Granholm told Bloomberg TV, laughing in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

Crude prices settled higher on Friday fuelled by renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Brent crude rose $2.20 to settle at $82.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained $2.46 to $81.27. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Bangor Daily News

Janet Mills allocates millions to weatherize homes and boost clean energy careers

As heating prices continue to rise and winter approaches, Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced millions of dollars in state investments to help Mainers weatherproof their homes, cover heating bills and train for careers in clean energy. Mills was in Brewer to announce the investments, which include more than $30...
BREWER, ME

