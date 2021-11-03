CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

By Reuters
 Nov 3

(Recasts after Fed statement, adds quotes, updates prices) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases...

Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index was barely higher on Tuesday as traders were cautious a day ahead of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data. The dollar zig-zagged after Tuesday's data showed U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic.
Gold firmer, hits 2-mo. high, as U.S. inflation report not tame

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher and hit another two-month high in midday dealings Tuesday. The yellow metal bulls are touting a U.S. inflation report that did not tamp down worries about rising prices. December gold was last up $3.80 at $1,831.70 and December Comex silver was last down $0.257 at $24.29 an ounce.
Gold sees price gains as U.S. PPI meets expectations, but still hot

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside corrections after recent gains. The precious metals bulls still have some upside momentum. December gold was last down $2.00 at $1,826.00 and December Comex silver was last down $0.107 at $24.43 an ounce.
Investment Demand is up as Gold and Silver Inventories are close to record highs

CPM discusses strong investment demand for gold and silver continuing at present, along with the ready availability of bullion and coin supplies to meet that demand. It then goes into some background economics, looking at today’s producer price inflation index data, and explaining both some of the factors behind the supply chain disruptions and semiconductor supply delays that are restraining economic activity and apparently confusing and confounding some observers.
Fed's Powell touts benefits of maximum employment

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve looks at a wide range of indicators in gauging how close the economy is to reaching full employment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, as he reiterated the benefits of targeting workers who often remain on the sidelines. "When we assess...
Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is trading lower heading into the European open. The price of the yellow metal has fallen -0.36% to reach $1825/oz. Silver is trading flat at $24.29/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.39% higher and spot WTI has dropped a quarter of a percent.
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
