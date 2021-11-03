CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 current case count

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily hospital admissions for COVID-19 in South Dakota have trended steadily upwards since a low of 1.0 per 100,000 on July 26. The total on November 1 was 5 per 100,000. The most dramatic increased is in people age 70+ and 60-29. Daily admissions were 17 per 100,000 elder South Dakotans...

www.westrivereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

DHS explains how they count COVID-19 deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way COVID-19 deaths are counted hasn’t changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Though, she said it is a frequently asked question. A medical examiner or clinician ultimately decides if the person died from COVID-19. Some believe...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Paducah Sun

COVID-19 case count among county's schoolkids remains low

For the second week in a row, the number new COVID-19 cases among school-age children in McCracken County is very low, at levels not seen since mid-July. For the week of Oct. 22 through Wednesday, the number of new cases among those age 4 to 18 is 13, just one more than last week’s total. While last week’s total included eight boys and four girls, this week’s total includes eight girls and five boys.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Petersburg Pilot

Borough buildings close as COVID-19 active case count rockets to 48

The Petersburg Medical Center reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 48 active cases. Community spread is rapidly occurring, causing closures and staff shortages, and PMC is asking people to follow mitigation recommendations. 37 of the 48 cases were identified within the past seven days according...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
Sun-Journal

Maine’s high case counts continue as COVID-19 vaccination effort expands

Maine reported 692 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four additional deaths amid efforts to ramp up vaccinations for elementary-aged schoolchildren. The state has logged 106,473 cases of COVID-19, and 1,197 deaths since the pandemic began. VITAL SIGNS. New COVID-19 cases: 692. Total cases: 106,473. New cases, 7-day average:...
MAINE STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count in over a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, marking the first time in over a month the daily case count has reached that high of a number. According to data from the Department of Health Services, 3,229 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. You would have...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#South Dakotans
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kttn.com

Two area health departments report on latest COVID case count

Nineteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since October 19th. The health department on October 27 reported 1,898 cases total, and 15 were active. One COVID-19-related hospitalization was reported for Linn County. Thirteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since October 21. The health department reports...
LINN COUNTY, MO
csun.edu

COVID Counts: How CSUN gathers and reports COVID-19 data

Since March 2020, the Klotz Student Health Center and CSUN Human Resources have collected COVID-19 data from students living on and off-campus, employees, faculty and independent contractors. Now that some classes have resumed in person, a daily health screening and proof of vaccination, or a negative test, is required for anyone who visits campus.
COLLEGES
WTKR

Virginia Beach reports highest local COVID-19 case count with nearly 100 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 921,630 total cases, 685,227 of which are confirmed and 236,403 are probable. There are 13,827 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,618 being confirmed and 2,209 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,631, and deaths are up by 34 since Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy