After a three-game absence due to injury, George Kittle is set to return to the field in Week 9 as fantasy football managers hope to get back one of the most eclectic men in the NFL. With that said, does time away from the field, the matchup, and the current state of the San Francisco 49ers’ offense make Kittle a shakier fantasy football option than some are willing to admit in Week 9?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO