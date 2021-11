Given the smart home successes of Amazon, Apple, and Google, I’ve generally considered Samsung to be an also-ran in the consumer IoT space. Yes, I used Samsung SmartThings hardware and software to power my smart home in the past. Yes, it worked. But Samsung’s innovation levels seemed to lag and then it got out of the SmartThings hardware business. Based on what Samsung announced this week at its Samsung Developer Conference, however, I’m having second thoughts. Since leaving the smart home hub hardware business, Samsung is continuing to make all the right moves.

