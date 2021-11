Reddit has been a community resource since 2005, and it has just revealed its first game partner with League of Legends in promotion of the new Netflix show Arcane. Reddit and League of Legends have a few things in common, huge communities, massive popularity, and dedicated fanbases. It’s only natural for these two behemoths to become a double-headed one with a partnership that promotes League of Legends’ Arcane, a new Netflix show, through the use of the forum site’s popular Avatar system, notably only available to members of the site.

