Meet Terry McAuliffe's wife Dorothy, age and family life explored

Would you consider a vaccine mandate for all students? Why, or why not?. The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly challenging for Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth and we have to get it behind us. I have been clear from the very beginning — the only way we are going to end this pandemic is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible. This is especially important for the hundreds of thousands of children and students under the age of 12 in Virginia who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. That is why I’m going to immediately launch my “Virginia is for Vaccine Lovers” vaccination campaign, deploying an army of public health workers to regions with low vaccination rates, hosting mobile vaccine clinics, and encouraging every Virginian to get vaccinated. As governor, I will work to keep Virginians safe from COVID-19 and our students safely in schools.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO