CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Meet Terry McAuliffe's wife Dorothy, age and family life explored

By Amber Peake
thefocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Virginia governor election results, which saw Republican Glenn Youngkin defeat former governor Terry McAuliffe, some are curious to know more about McAuliffe’s wife Dorothy including her age and career. Who is Terry McAuliffe’s wife Dorothy?. Dorothy McAuliffe (neé Dorothy Swann) is a former first lady of Virginia...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Winsome Sears’ husband, Terence? Lt. gov's family life explored

Winsome Sears is an American politician who is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia. With success seemingly on its way, many followers want to know who her husband Terence Sears is. The Republican lieutenant governor candidate appears to have beaten Hala Ayala in the race for the No. 2 spot...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
fox5dc.com

Terry McAuliffe concedes Virginia governor’s race to Glenn Youngkin

MCLEAN, Va. - Democrat Terry McAuliffe has formally conceded the Virginia governor's race to Republican Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin's victory marks a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. McAuliffe released the following statement Wednesday:. "While last night we came up short, I am proud that...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Derrick Rose
Chicago Sun-Times

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s state house. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important reason is that Youngkin has never distanced himself from the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order on Jan. 6. During the primary, Youngkin declined to say that Biden was the legitimately elected president and not the pretender who had stolen the presidency through fraud. Worse, he promised that “election integrity” would be his highest priority, thus giving credence to the stolen election myth.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBJ7.com

Terry McAuliffe concedes governor’s race, releases statement on outcome

MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning Terry McAuliffe released a statement conceding the governor’s race and congratulating his opponent Glenn Youngkin, the victor. Multiple news outlets declared Youngkin the projected winner just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. McAuliffe wrote in his statement:. “While last night we came up short, I am...
MCLEAN, VA
dhspress.com

A Special Q&A with Democratic Candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe

Would you consider a vaccine mandate for all students? Why, or why not?. The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly challenging for Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth and we have to get it behind us. I have been clear from the very beginning — the only way we are going to end this pandemic is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible. This is especially important for the hundreds of thousands of children and students under the age of 12 in Virginia who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. That is why I’m going to immediately launch my “Virginia is for Vaccine Lovers” vaccination campaign, deploying an army of public health workers to regions with low vaccination rates, hosting mobile vaccine clinics, and encouraging every Virginian to get vaccinated. As governor, I will work to keep Virginians safe from COVID-19 and our students safely in schools.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Georgetown University#Republican#Armada Hoffler Properties#Share Our Strength#Food Corps#Nbc 12
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe’s fatal moment

Virginia was Terry McAuliffe’s to win. He had been governor once before, and the Democratic establishment was firmly behind him. But he made one crucial mistake. He alienated the one voter bloc he couldn’t afford to lose: parents. McAuliffe lost the race a month ago when he declared on a...
EDUCATION
NBC News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH ENERGY SEC. JENNIFER GRANHOLM AND FORMER GOV. TERRY MCAULIFFE ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

(R) Georgia Secretary of State; Author, “Integrity Counts”. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent; Co-Anchor, Weekend TODAY. Meet the Press with Chuck Todd is where newsmakers come to make news — setting the political agenda and spotlighting the impact Washington decision-making has on Americans across the country. It is the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show for the 2019-2020 season, reaching more than three million viewers every Sunday and millions more through social, digital and on-demand platforms. Meet the Press brings its authority and influencer interviews to MSNBC with MTP Daily weekdays at 1 p.m. ET, to the ongoing weekly podcast, The Chuck ToddCast, and to Meet the Press Reports, a 30-minute program on NBC News NOW and Peacock, focusing on a single topic explored through the Meet the Press lens. It’s the longest-running show in television history, recently expanding its brand to also include a political short-documentary film festival in collaboration with the American Film Institute. Chuck Todd is the political director of NBC News and the moderator of Meet the Press; Carrie Budoff Brown is the senior vice president; John Reiss is the executive producer.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe has a segregationist vision for education

Terry McAuliffe revealed his racist ways on Sunday while campaigning for governor. While addressing a crowd in Manassas, Virginia, he stated his intentions to “diversify” those who are teachers in the state. “We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base,” McAuliffe said. “Fifty percent of our students are...
MANASSAS, VA
The Week

Late night hosts debate why Democrats lost big on Tuesday, lean toward Terry McAuliffe's dancing

"Earlier today, President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., after a six-day trip to Europe — then he saw last night's election results and went right back to Europe," Jimmy Fallon joked on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "It was a tough night for Democrats, starting with their loss in the Virginia governor's race," and now "Republicans haven't been this excited since they realized that you can print fake vaccine cards off of Google Images."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy