CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, MI

Photo

By ops@our-hometown.com
leelanaunews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpire’s Julia Dezelski pushes her smiling daughter, Myriam, 3, on the swing at...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Anchor Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News

New York (CNN Business) — Anchorman Brian Williams, a 28-year veteran of NBC News and MSNBC, said Tuesday that he is leaving the company at the end of this year. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams said in a statement. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Empire, MI
City
Cedar, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leelanau Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy