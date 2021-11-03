CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq rises 60 points, Federal Reserve slows down bond buying

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 35,997.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 15,709.60. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,636.89. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,999,770 cases with around 768,840...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
Mid-afternoon market update: Crude oil rises over 2%, Tactile Systems Technology shares plummet

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.66% to 36,192.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 15,838.46. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 4,671.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,453,950 cases with around 776,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,376,290 cases and 461,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,886,070 COVID-19 cases with 609,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 251,254,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,075,040 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
EUR/USD marches firmly towards 1.1600 amid a risk-off market mood

The shared currency recovers from early daily losses close to 1.1600. US PPI index rose a tick more than expected, but investors are focused on Wednesday CPI readings. EUR/USD: A double-bottom coupled with a positive divergence in the daily chart could propel the pair towards higher prices. The EUR/USD is...
How strange, gold rises on strong payrolls

US economy added 531,000 jobs in October, surpassing expectations. Gold reacted… in a bullish way, and jumped above $1,800!. The October nonfarm payrolls came surprisingly strong. As the chart below shows, the US labor market added 531,000 jobs last month, much above the expectations (MarketWatch’s analysts forecasted 450,000 added jobs). So, it’s a nice change from the last two disappointing reports. What’s more, the August and September numbers were significantly revised up – by 235,000 combined. Let’s keep in mind that we also have the additions of 1,091,000 in July and 366,000 in August (after an upward revision).
Stocks falter despite improved ZEW and PPI figures

Rising German ZEW sentiment and flatlining Chinese PPI readings have done little to help boost sentiment today, with US stocks in particular lagging behind. In the US, Tesla has continued to move lower, while Rolls-Royce has helped lift the FTSE in the UK. Markets stutter despite improved German ZEW survey.
Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
New records for the DAX and CAC40, as FTSE100 underperforms

While we’ve managed to make marginal new record highs for the DAX and the CAC40, the FTSE100 has lagged behind, slipping into negative territory, largely due to weakness in the financials and basic resources sector. The lacklustre nature of European markets today appears to be driven by some profit taking...
AUD under pressure as risk sentiment sours

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar shifted lower overnight, giving up 0.74 US cents and testing lows at 0.7360. Risk appetite soured, prompting a sell off across equities and broader weakness across risk correlated currencies. There is no obvious catalyst sparking the shift in sentiment, as headline news flow and macroeconomic data offered little. Instead, our attentions turn to China and rising concern surrounding its medium-term economic outlook. China continues to pursue a Covid zero policy, implementing lockdowns and restrictions as new outbreaks emerge. These stop, start measures have cast a cloud over Q3 and Q4 growth expectations, while further exacerbating global supply constraints. Add to this persistent uncertainty surrounding the health of the Chinese property market and the outlook is becoming ever bleaker. Evergrande is due to pay another $148 million bond coupon payment today as another of its 30-day extensions expires. Failure to meet the revised deadline has sparked fears the troubled property sector could spill over into other financial markets. The AUD as a proxy to Chinese growth prospects remains vulnerable, and further uncertainty could derail the October recovery and force the AUD back toward 0.70 US cents.
USD/JPY holds below 113.00, multi-week low performance, US CPI eyed

The risk-off sentiment undervalued JPY's safe-haven appeal. USD/JPY weighed heavily on the back of Japan's real wages decline, report. The pair look for impetus from US CPI amid a light economic calendar. USD/JPY is trading under the 113.00 mark during early Asian session hours on Wednesday. The pair pushed lower...
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: eHealth Drops Following Q3 Results; Autolus Therapeutics Shares Gain

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 36,372.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 16,009.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,700.74. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
USD/CAD stuck in a range below mid-1.2400s, US CPI awaited

USD/CAD extended its sideways consolidative price move for the fourth straight day. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the pair. Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US CPI. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
