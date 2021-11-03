CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force review of Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians finds significant errors were made but law wasn't broken

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Air Force investigation into a US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians at the end of August found that though "execution errors" were made, the law was not broken. "The investigation found no violation of law including the law of war. We did find execution...

International Business Times

Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Kills 6: Hospital, Rebel Sources

Ethiopia's military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a hospital official and rebel sources said killed six people and injured 21 others. The government said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele...
Roll Call Online

Pentagon investigator finds no crime in Kabul drone strike

No laws were broken when a U.S. military drone killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 29, a Defense Department investigation has concluded. Briefing reporters Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Air Force’s inspector general, said his team reviewed the same data and intelligence available to...
defense.gov

Air Force Official Briefs Media on Deadly Drone Strike in Kabul

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force inspector general, briefed the news media today about an investigation into an August drone strike in Afghanistan that left 10 dead. Said discussed his office's investigation into a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle strike...
albuquerqueexpress.com

No violation of law in Kabul drone strike: Pentagon Report

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], November 4 (ANI): A Pentagon investigation into the US drone strike that mistakenly killed Afghan civilians on August 29, found no violation of law in the strike that killed ten including an aid worker and his family members. The strike was the result of "execution errors...
YubaNet

NEI/ACLU Comment on Air Force Inspector General’s Investigation Into Deadly U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, November 3, 2021 — At a press briefing, the U.S. Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said today provided a summary of his classified report investigating the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including 7 children. Mr. Ahmadi was employed by Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its partners.
wmleader.com

Air Force watchdog finds no wrongdoing in Afghan drone strike

An August drone strike that killed a US-linked aid worker and nine members of his family in Afghanistan was “regrettable” and plagued by “execution errors,” but was not the result of misconduct or negligence, the Air Force’s inspector general announced Wednesday. Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said told reporters at the...
Slate

Why Won’t the Biden Administration Release Its Kabul Civilian Drone Strike Report?

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the Defense Department announced that it had completed its investigation into the Aug. 29, 2021 drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul. The report itself remains classified. The official single-page fact sheet asserts that although there is no basis for criminal proceedings, authorities are continuing to explore the prospect of “accountability.” Within a day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed the report. The bottom line, as far as the Pentagon is concerned, is that the drone strike, undertaken as a defensive measure, was an unfortunate “honest mistake”– an operational mishap – and that no criminal conduct, under either military law or the law of war, was involved. The United States is making financial payments to the affected families and is reportedly expediting visas to permit survivors and relatives to get out of Afghanistan and enter the United States.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

China is building mock versions of US military ships in the desert

China's military has constructed mockups in the shape of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US warships, possibly for target practice, according to Maxar satellite images reviewed by the independent United States Naval Institute (USNI). Satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a...
