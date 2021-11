The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has updated its Tap Water Database for the first time since 2019, which allows U.S. residents to enter their zip code and view the contaminants in their water supply. The update reveals 56 new contaminants identified by regulators and utilities, The Guardian reported, including pesticides, radioactive materials and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). The non-profit says the results are an argument for more effective regulation.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO