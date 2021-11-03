CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC swimmer Madelyn Moore to compete at World Championships

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
ReporterHerald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Northern Colorado swimming team will be represented on the global stage next month. Senior Madelyn Moore will represent her home country of Bermuda at the Short Course World Championships in the United Arab Emirates. Moore is expected to participate in the freestyle, butterfly and backstroke for...

