UNC swimmer Madelyn Moore to compete at World Championships

Skywalker Stables, a local barn out of Busti, NY made a grand showing in the World Friesian Champion Competition from September 29- October 3 in Springville, Ohio. After 4 months of stringent preparation, months of fundraising and the generosity of sponsorships, five students from Skywalker Stables won events at the World Competition. Tracy Erickson, owner and trainer of Skywalker Stables worked and trained with each student. Tracy would like to give a special thanks to all of the sponsors and to Kelly Zandi, who generously offered her Friesian horse, Rogue, to be a participant in the show. From Skywalker Stables: Tatum Erickson, Caidence Rapp, Addie McGhee and Brooke Barney all won Grand Championships in their divisions. Riley Stump won Reserve Grand Champion in her division. The opportunity was a wonderful experience and would not be possible without Tracy’s dedication to her students and to the generosity of A Stable Home Foundation.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO