Drake Fans Accused Of Vandalizing Kanye West Property | RSMS

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
Kanye West not only legally changed his name to Ye this week, but he’s also rocking a new haircut. Ye — who prides himself on being ahead of the curve when it comes to trends — officially unveiled the new patchy do via Instagram on Monday (October 18) that shows off the back of his head and a Saint necklace. The post collected over 1.7 million likes and 73,000 comments, attracting attention from Chris Brown and Royce Da 5’9 along the way.
Kanye West, also known as his now-legal name Ye, baffled fans after inviting Marilyn Manson to join his Sunday Service on Halloween – despite his affiliation with Satanism and once being made a minister in the Church of Satan.In what could be perceived as one of the most unlikely trios, Manson, who is currently facing sexual misconduct and abuse allegations, was invited to join Kanye and devout Christian Justin Bieber on stage to lead a prayer. The images from Sunday, show attendants dressed in head-to-toe white, some of whom wore masks. The heavy metalist bowed his head during the...
Ok! - Kim Kardashian Reveals 'This Year Has Been Challenging' Following Kanye West Split, Reality Star Is Trying To Stay 'Positive'. Kim Kardashian Reveals 'This Year Has Been Challenging' Following Kanye West Split, Reality Star Is Trying To Stay 'Positive'. Ye, formally known as Kanye West, had a lot to...
It's clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West's mind if you listened to the latter's infamous Drink Champs interview. But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.
Kanye West’s latest grooming move is raising eyebrows. Just a few weeks after puzzling fans with his half-shaved haircut, the 44-year-old “Donda” rapper is taking things a step further by bidding his arches adieu. At his most recent Sunday Service on Halloween, Ye rocked a totally bald head and shaved-off...
In an interview on Revolt TV, Kanye West spoke his truth. He rarely does interviews anymore, but he didn’t hold back in this one. Ye addressed many topics such as politics, his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant, his beef with Drake, his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and his thoughts on cancel culture in regards to collaborating with Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby on Donda. The Yeezus rapper said point-blank, “They can’t cancel us all.”
Although Kanye West‘s attention appears to have turned to cultivating a new identity, expanding his Yeezy empire into new arenas and buying up property amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian in recent weeks, his Donda album continues to reach new milestones. On Monday (October 25), Spotify announced on Twitter that...
In his first major interview since releasing Donda, Kanye West stopped by REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, where he covered quite a lot of ground with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Among the topics up for discussion were:. Donda (which is apparently getting a deluxe edition), his split with Kim Kardashian,...
This week’s episode of Drink Champs did not disappoint. On Thursday night, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West made his debut appearance on the Black Effect Network podcast, which is from Charlamagne tha God and iHeartRadio, and co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The two hosts announced Ye’s sit-down just hours before it aired on YouTube, sharing an Instagram post with the program’s logo and a recording of the “Donda” chant.
In a wide-ranging two-and-a-half hour conversation that Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” billed as its “biggest interview ever,” Kanye West defended aligning himself with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, knocked Big Sean and John Legend for being “used” by Democrats for “sellout shit,” affirmed that Kim Kardashian West is “still my wife,” spoke out against abortion and cancel culture, and discussed Drake in both admiring and dismissive terms, among many other topics.
It wasn’t revealed exactly when the interview with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN took place. But it may have been some time ago, based on one of West’s targets in the...
Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. In the candid interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he discussed the 2009 controversy from the VMAs with Taylor Swift, his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Drake beef, and more. It’s one of his first major interviews since he released 10th studio album Donda last summer.
Kanye West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast on Thursday, giving his first major interview since the release of Donda to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. As usual with a Kanye interview, there was plenty to talk about and Ye, as he's now legally named, got into a range of subjects over the course of the 2.5 hour discussion. Chief among them was cancel culture, a topic close to Kanye and one he feels he is fighting against.
J. Prince and Larry Hoover are pushing together to help Kanye West and Drake mend their relationship, according to a new video posted to the Rap-A-Lot CEO's Instagram page. In the post, Ye stands next to J. Prince as he reads a message to Drake off of his phone, asking the CLB rapper to join him on stage in Los Angeles in December to publicly squash their beef.
"I had this conversation with Drake that's like, 'I never f---ed Kim...'" Kanye West sure spoke his mind when he sat down for a nearly two and a half hour interview with the Drink Champs podcast on Thursday night. Among the many revelations in the extensive conversation: he confronted Drake...
Kanye West wants to put his feud with Drake "to rest". The 44-year-old rapper has invited his fellow musician to perform with him next month as he opened up on his desire to help free Gangster Disciples gang co-founder Larry Hoover from prison. In a video shared by J Prince,...
Kanye West, the artist legally known as Ye, has invited Drake to appear as “a special guest” at a previously unannounced December 7 event in Los Angeles. In a video originally posted to the Instagram account of Houston impresario and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince, Ye read prepared remarks from his phone, acknowledging his beef with Drake, saying “it’s time to put it to rest.” Check out the video and a full transcript of his statement below.
Comments / 0