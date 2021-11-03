Shooters, trashcans and tea – oh my: Popular cocktails to find near campus

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If there’s one thing I can’t live without, it’s tea. Ever since I was a child, nothing has brought me more joy than starting my day with a warm cup in hand. But as much as I enjoy drinking tea, I enjoy discovering new tea brands and flavors even more. From browsing local craft fairs to searching for tea shops every time I’m in a new city, I’m always looking for ways to discover a new favorite blend. Recently, however, I found myself in a bit of a tea rut, resorting to drinking the same brew for months on end. That all ended with a little help from the Atlas Tea Club. Ready to take your taste buds on a world tour? Let’s go.

