Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors videos

Bradford Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial played video that captured scenes of protesters and gunfire sounds...

www.bradfordera.com

NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Esquire

The Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Continues to Be Unnervingly Weird

The prime video on Wednesday from the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two men and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the disturbances there that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020, is going to be Rittenhouse’s operatic breakdown under the questioning of defense attorney Mark Richards. Either that, or yet another high-decibel scolding of the prosecutors by Judge Bruce Schroeder.
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge demands proof that pinch zoom doesn’t distort video after bizarre defence claims

The judge presiding over the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has suggested that prosecutors need to bring an expert witness to testify how the pinch to zoom feature works on an iPad.Judge Bruce Schroeder’s bizarre debate appeared to legitimise a claim from defence attorneys that enlarging the screen uses “logarithms” to add pixels, and forced the prosecution to prove that it does not.Prosecutors intended to show footage on 10 November of Mr Rittenhouse fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, one of two men killed by Mr Rittenhouse on 25 August 2020 in the aftermath of protests against police violence in...
Bradford Era

Funeral of Texas concert victim held near Dallas

The funeral for Danish Baig, a Texas man who died at the Travis Scott concert, was held on Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/60bc6462913d426b800c1062fdf85de7.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
IBTimes

Inmate Who Leaked Russia Prison Rape Video Seeks French Asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Belarus-born whistleblower Sergei Savelyev "was authorised to enter French territory to file...
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
cwbchicago.com

Woman who live-streamed her Mag Mile looting spree is sentenced to 17 months. But she was released from prison on the same day she arrived.

A Chicago woman who live-streamed her looting escapades on the Magnificent Mile last summer has been sentenced to 17 months in prison. But, after getting the state’s automatic 50% sentence reduction for “good behavior” and credit for time spent on electronic monitoring, Taeshia Rochon walked out of prison on the same day she arrived.
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
Daily Beast

Chicago Cop Who Killed Dad Pleading for Help Was Nearly Fired in 2018

A Chicago cop who shot and killed a Black man who had called 911 to say he was the victim of a domestic violence incident had a history of drinking and had been recommended for termination by his superintendent years before. According to a redacted incident report released Wednesday by...
