The Lake County Commission took action on a few items during a short regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the renewal of the county’s seven liquor licenses for 2022. Auditor Paula Barrick said that all of the businesses had paid their taxes and the Sheriff’s Office reported no issues with any of them. Lake County has one retail on-sale liquor license that is available for sale at a cost of 50-thousand dollars. Commissioners discussed how long the license had been open for sale and whether or not they should consider lowering the cost of it. Barrick said that the county has had some interest in the license, but most of those who are interested don’t pursue it because of the cost. Commissioners did not take any action on changing anything with the open license.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO