Focus turns to parents as young kids are vaccinated

Arizona Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States on Wednesday began administering the COVID-19...

azdailysun.com

ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Study shows parents' shifting viewpoints on vaccinating young children

Even though a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11, some parents are hesitant to get their kids the shot. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of a vaccine makes 28 million unvaccinated young children in the country suddenly eligible, with 1.1 million in Illinois. In announcing its authorization of a lower-dose shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for the age group, the FDA said clinical trial data showed the shot was safe and prompted strong immune responses in children.
WRAL

Pediatricians beginning to see parents inquire about kids getting vaccinated

Pediatricians beginning to see parents inquire about kids getting vaccinated. Next week, kids as young as five could receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, an expert committee advised the Food and Drug Administration to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
WCVB

Should parents wait to give their kids a specific COVID-19 vaccine?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — "The time to get the vaccine is when it's in front of you and when you are the appropriate person to get it. When you wait, we miss people," said Dr. Robin Colgrove, an infectious disease expert at Mount Auburn Hospital. "You should get vaccinated now so you'll have the benefits of it weeks down the road."
The Independent

Fauci tells parents reluctant to vaccinate kids: ‘I would in a second’

Dr Anthony Fauci, the lightning-rod top infectious disease expert in the US, has a message for the parents of younger children: please get them vaccinated against Covid-19.Dr Fauci spoke to Axios as US health agencies are set to authorise the jabs for children aged five to 11, a key milestone in the effort to blunt the coronavirus pandemic. Children have generally avoided the worst outcomes of Covid-19, but they’re not immune from severe illness and even death from the virus. With schools returning to in-person learning this autumn, and colder temperatures prompting more indoor gatherings, immunisations for children are...
WBKO

Child COVID vaccine nears approval; doctor encourages parents to talk to their kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to fall, health leaders are awaiting another major breakthrough against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, and the organization’s independent vaccine advisory board will meet Tuesday to discuss whether Pfizer’s vaccine should be authorized for younger kids.
CBS Baltimore

Mixed Reactions From Parents As Maryland Prepares To Vaccinate Children As Young As 5

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A new wave of COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up nationwide. Kids ages five and older are already rolling up their sleeves. Pfizer expects to ship 11 million doses of its shot for kids in the coming days and while some parents rush to get their child vaccinated many of still hesitant. A recent poll finds nearly a third of parents will not get their child vaccinated. That’s more than the 27 percent who say they will. “Every time I get a news alert, I click on it waiting, praying that it will be available for younger kids,” said Lindsey Kerr. Lindsey Kerr...
Fox11online.com

As Halloween approaches, parents talk COVID vaccines for kids

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Food and Drug Administration cleared kid-size doses of the COVID vaccine Friday. That means children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for emergency-use vaccinations as early as next week. At the Howe Community Resource Center's "Trunk or Treat," kids kicked off Halloween weekend by...
ideastream.org

Will Cleveland parents give their young kids the COVID-19 shot?

Cleveland-area hospitals will offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids as early as Thursday, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved its use in kids 5 to 11. The question remains, however, if most parents will be interested in having their young kids vaccinated. Ideastream Public Media’s Anna...
pncguam.com

GDOE parents will be surveyed to determine if they want their kids vaccinated

With the Department of Public Health and Social Services asking the Guam Department of Education to be involved in the rollout of pediatric vaccinations, GDOE is helping coordinate the sending of surveys to the parents of GDOE students aged 5 to 11 to determine if they want their children to be vaccinated.
