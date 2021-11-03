Focus turns to parents as young kids are vaccinated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new wave of COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up nationwide. Kids ages five and older are already rolling up their sleeves. Pfizer expects to ship 11 million doses of its shot for kids in the coming days and while some parents rush to get their child vaccinated many of still hesitant. A recent poll finds nearly a third of parents will not get their child vaccinated. That’s more than the 27 percent who say they will. “Every time I get a news alert, I click on it waiting, praying that it will be available for younger kids,” said Lindsey Kerr. Lindsey Kerr...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO