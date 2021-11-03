Roadrunners Move Home Game Date To Sunday, February 20

Regular Season Game #7 –Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights. Referees: Riley Yerkovich (37), Terry Koharski (10) Linesmen: Ryan Jackson (92), Jason Mandroc (57) The Tucson Roadrunners head out on the road for the second time this season, this time to Las Vegas to clash with the Henderson Silver Knights in a two-game series Friday and Saturday nights at the Orleans Arena. The Roadrunners are coming off a 6-4 win last Saturday over their I-8 Border Rivals, the San Diego Gulls. The Roadrunners set a season-high for goals scored in the game, tied for second in the AHL for goals in a game by a team. The Silver Knights are wrapping up a five-game home stand with a 1-2 record so far, after splitting a two-game series with the Bakersfield Condors and falling to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO