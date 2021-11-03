CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadrunners Move Home Game Date To Sunday, February 20

By Tucson Roadrunners
tucsonroadrunners.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that their...

www.tucsonroadrunners.com

tucsonroadrunners.com

Game #7: Tucson at Henderson

Regular Season Game #7 –Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights. Referees: Riley Yerkovich (37), Terry Koharski (10) Linesmen: Ryan Jackson (92), Jason Mandroc (57) The Tucson Roadrunners head out on the road for the second time this season, this time to Las Vegas to clash with the Henderson Silver Knights in a two-game series Friday and Saturday nights at the Orleans Arena. The Roadrunners are coming off a 6-4 win last Saturday over their I-8 Border Rivals, the San Diego Gulls. The Roadrunners set a season-high for goals scored in the game, tied for second in the AHL for goals in a game by a team. The Silver Knights are wrapping up a five-game home stand with a 1-2 record so far, after splitting a two-game series with the Bakersfield Condors and falling to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday.
tucsonroadrunners.com

Game Recap: Tucson (0) at Henderson (3)

SOG: TUC (28) – HEN (29) PP: TUC (0/3) – HEN (2/6) HENDERSON SCORING: Mason Primeau (1), Paul Cotter (2 PP), Sven Bärtschi (3 PP) ROADRUNNERS LIMITED BY PENALTIES, FALL 3-0 TO SILVER KNIGHTS ON THE ROAD. Las Vegas, Nevada – The Tucson Roadrunners went on the road for only...
KENS 5

No. 16/18 Roadrunners roll UTEP in El Paso, move to 9-0

EL PASO, Texas — Zakhari Franklin, Frank Harris and Sincere McCormick ripped off monster games, leading UTSA to a rout at UTEP, 44-23, to stretch the Roadrunners to a 9-0 record, in front of 31,658 at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night. UTSA (9-0, 5-0 Conference USA) rolled over the...
EL PASO, TX
tucsonroadrunners.com

Roadrunners Thank Military and Veterans This Week

Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will honor and thank active military and veterans this week leading up to the team’s Military Appreciation Night game Saturday night against Ontario at 7 p.m. from Tucson Arena. Today, the team’s mascot Dusty will spend the...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona State
UTSA

Roadrunners end season at Rice

Houston – The UTSA volleyball team dropped a three set decision to Rice Saturday afternoon at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams traded points to the start the first set before the Owls used an 8-1 scoring run to gain an 11-5 advantage. The Roadrunners inched their way back with three kills and a block before the Owls used a 5-0 and 4-2 run to clinch the first set (25-15).
HOUSTON, TX
#Arizona Coyotes#Home Game#The Tucson Roadrunners
KTRE

AC Roadrunners pick up first win since 2020 Region XIV Championship game

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College Roadrunners opened the 2021-22 season with a 104-58 win over East Texas Flight. The win was the first game for the team since they won the Region XIV Tournament in March of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the national tournament and the program took the 2020-21 season off during the pandemic.
LUFKIN, TX
The News-Gazette

Ballot breakdown | Roadrunners on the rise

Illinois football beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll — and shares his Top 25 ballot:. The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college football poll, with 2021 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

Trio of El Paso schools score first round Bi-District playoff wins on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas high school football playoffs are officially underway across the state, and El Paso has already seen three schools punch their tickets to the Area Round. Andress, Parkland and Riverside all scoring first round Bi-District playoff wins on Thursday night. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action. Thursday, […]
EL PASO, TX
tucsonroadrunners.com

Game #8: Tucson at Henderson

Regular Season Game #8 –Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights. Referees: Terry Koharski (10), Jordan Watt (83) Linesmen: Adam Hendren (67), Jason Mandroc (57) The Tucson Roadrunners are back at it with the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, as they’ll wrap up a two-game series in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena. Tucson is looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to the Silver Knights where the Roadrunners were limited by penalties and time spent defending the Henderson power-play. Special teams will be key for Tucson, as two of the three goals for the Silver Knights Friday were scored on the man advantage.
tucsonroadrunners.com

Game Recap: Tucson (2) at Henderson (3) (OT)

SOG: TUC (34) – HEN (24) PP: TUC (0/7) – HEN (2/4) TUCSON SCORING: Ty Emberson (1), Michael Carcone (1) HENDERSON SCORING: Lucas Elvenes (1 PP), Maxim Marushev (1), Sven Bärtschi (4 OT) ROADRUNNERS OVERCOME EARLY DEFICIT, FORCE OVERTIME AGAINST HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS. Las Vegas, Nevada – The Tucson Roadrunners...
UTSA

No. 16/18 Roadrunners roll UTEP in El Paso, move to 9-0

EL PASO — Sincere McCormick rushed for 169 yards and Zakhari Franklin racked up 114 receiving yards and two touchdown catches to help lead No. 16 UTSA to a 44-23 victory over UTEP in Conference USA action on Saturday night in front of 31,658 fans at the Sun Bowl. The...
EL PASO, TX

