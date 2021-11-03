CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Baptist Health Paducah

Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatrician encourages hesitant parents to talk with doctors about COVID-19 vaccines...

www.paducahsun.com

The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer announced Tuesday it is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, ages 18 and older. The request comes a month and a half after the FDA authorized boosters for seniors and other higher-risk adults. The company says new...
The Associated Press

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
