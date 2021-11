Laura Marling released her most recent solo album, 2020's Song For Our Daughter, not long after COVID lockdown began, and since then she's also released a new album with Tunng's Mike Lindsay as LUMP, Animal. She's already played some shows in Europe and the UK this year, and she's about to head to the US for a run of West Coast dates in November and December. She's now added one East Coast show to that run, happening in NYC at Brooklyn Made on December 13. Tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM.

