It’s always better to shop local and that’s a fact. Supporting a small business rather than a corporate conglomerate does better for the local economy because the money is going directly to the business owner rather than being tied up in numerous subsidiaries. The same goes for supporting local musicians and artists. When you buy their record or single, they get the money directly from you and it’s the most gratifying way to let a creative person know that their work has value. This holiday season, please consider shopping local and supporting Worcester’s music scene by purchasing one of these records for your music-loving loved one:

WORCESTER, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO