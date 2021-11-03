CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force review of Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians finds significant errors were made but law wasn't broken

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann, CNN
Albany Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Air Force investigation into a US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians at the end of August found that though "execution errors" were made, the law was not broken. "The investigation found no violation of law including the law of war. We did find execution...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Kills 6: Hospital, Rebel Sources

Ethiopia's military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a hospital official and rebel sources said killed six people and injured 21 others. The government said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele...
Roll Call Online

Pentagon investigator finds no crime in Kabul drone strike

No laws were broken when a U.S. military drone killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 29, a Defense Department investigation has concluded. Briefing reporters Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Air Force’s inspector general, said his team reviewed the same data and intelligence available to...
Washington Post

Botched drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul was not a result of criminal negligence, Pentagon says

A U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians as the Afghanistan war came to its chaotic end was not the result of criminal negligence among military personnel who conducted the operation, senior defense officials said Wednesday, and no punishment has been recommended following a classified investigation into the incident.
BBC

Deadly US drone strike in Kabul did not break law, Pentagon says

A US drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians was an error that did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector said following an investigation. "It was an honest mistake," US Air Force Inspector Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters. The strike on 29 August killed three adults, including a...
YubaNet

NEI/ACLU Comment on Air Force Inspector General’s Investigation Into Deadly U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, November 3, 2021 — At a press briefing, the U.S. Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said today provided a summary of his classified report investigating the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including 7 children. Mr. Ahmadi was employed by Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its partners.
wmleader.com

Air Force watchdog finds no wrongdoing in Afghan drone strike

An August drone strike that killed a US-linked aid worker and nine members of his family in Afghanistan was “regrettable” and plagued by “execution errors,” but was not the result of misconduct or negligence, the Air Force’s inspector general announced Wednesday. Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said told reporters at the...
Slate

Why Won’t the Biden Administration Release Its Kabul Civilian Drone Strike Report?

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the Defense Department announced that it had completed its investigation into the Aug. 29, 2021 drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul. The report itself remains classified. The official single-page fact sheet asserts that although there is no basis for criminal proceedings, authorities are continuing to explore the prospect of “accountability.” Within a day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed the report. The bottom line, as far as the Pentagon is concerned, is that the drone strike, undertaken as a defensive measure, was an unfortunate “honest mistake”– an operational mishap – and that no criminal conduct, under either military law or the law of war, was involved. The United States is making financial payments to the affected families and is reportedly expediting visas to permit survivors and relatives to get out of Afghanistan and enter the United States.
Albany Herald

Ethiopia's war is echoing on the streets of Washington

A radio host says she wakes up every morning wondering if her mom is alive. A man who came to the US to escape political persecution says the country he now calls home is empowering the very people he fled. A health care worker says she fears her family may...
AFP

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday. The Norwegian Refugee Council called for more international support for Iran, which despite facing tough US economic sanctions, operates what the council described as one of the most inclusive refugee policies in the world. "Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community," the council's secretary general Jan Egeland said after a visit to Iran this week. "There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold."
