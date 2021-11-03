The Warmup: Setting the Stage for a Blue Jackets-Avalanche Showdown in Denver
TUNE-IN Where to watch, listen and stream tonight's game... WHO: Blue Jackets (5-3-0) vs. Avalanche (4-4-0) TV: Bally Sports Columbus (Jeff Rimer, Jody Shelley) RADIO: 97.1 FM (Bob McElligott, Dylan Tyrer) STREAM: ESPN+ (out of market only) THE LOWDOWN. Columbus is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the...
Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL career goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski, and Alex Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and has...
The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting a key player back a little ahead of schedule as Max Domi has been activated from injured reserve. Domi was ruled out with a fractured rib and given a two- to four-week timeline on Oct. 18, just 10 days ago. The team also sent Justin Danforth to the AHL to make room on the roster.
The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.
Darcy Kuemper expected to take the start against the Blues. The Colorado Avalanche is taking on the division rival St. Louis Blues for the second time this month, but this time on the road at Enterprise Center. The clubs have met once previously this season with St. Louis winning 5-3...
In a game that felt like it was over in the first few minutes, the Blue Jackets fell to the Rangers on Friday night, 4-0. The Rangers outchanced and outshot the Blue Jackets on the night, and some nice saves from Igor Shesterkin helped preserve the shutout. in the opening...
There were a number of people who thought the Columbus Blue Jackets would be better than the pundits expected when they said, less than a month ago, that Columbus would be near the bottom of the league. But even they wouldn't have thought the youngest team in the league, with...
When: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. BLUES For the first time since he arrived in St. Louis in the summer of 2018, Ryan O'Reilly will miss a game. The Blues captain was added to the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday morning. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said O'Reilly is expected to miss at least 10 days, meaning his streak of 214 regular-season games (plus playoffs) as a Blue will end.
The Columbus Blue Jackets (5-3-0) face the Colorado Avalanche (4-4-0) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Blue Jackets edged the...
The hits just keep coming for the Colorado Avalanche as they learned Mikko Rantanen was out for this game after leaving morning skate early with a minor lower body injury. The Avalanche inserted the only extra player they brought on the trip in Jacob MacDonald at forward and yet the team finally looked like a cohesive unit throughout the game. The St. Louis Blues made the game interesting at points but the Avalanche largely dominated and pulled out a much needed 4-3 victory and served up St. Louis their first loss of the season.
When you play the Devils on Halloween, you know you've got a tall task ahead. The Blue Jackets battled back from a third-period deficit to defeat the Devils in a shootout, 4-3. Joonas Korpisalo was shaky in the beginning but shut the Devils down in overtime and the shootout to preserve two points for the Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets came back against one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Gabriel Carlsson got the scoring started in the first period, but it wouldn't have been possible without a beautiful pass from Jakub Voracek, who saw Carlsson streaking through the Avalanche's zone and put the puck on his stick. Carlsson fired a wrister past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper on his blocker side to give the Blue Jackets the advantage. It was the first goal of the season for Carlsson, and the second of his career.
The Colorado Avalanche will be playing shorthanded Wednesday night, as Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar have both been ruled out. Makar is listed as day-to-day according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic while he deals with an upper-body injury. Andre Burakovsky meanwhile is also doubtful for the game, and Jonas Johansson will start in net.
The Avs squeak out a point in a game they really had no business earning a point out of. AJ, Blais, Jesse, and Rudo debate whether earning a point from this game is even a good thing and express many frustrations with the Avs. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE...
Jake Bean scored his second goal of the night 1:12 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night in Denver. Cole Sillinger had two goals and an assist, Boone Jenner also scored and Jakub Voracek, Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists each for the Blue Jackets.
