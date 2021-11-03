CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

See Biden's reaction to election results

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden reacted to a disappointing night at the polls for Democrats by urging lawmakers to...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says the Biden Presidency is ‘Not in Good Shape’: He ‘Doesn’t Have Enough Juice’ to Get Things Done

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace gave a bleak assessment of the current state of the Biden presidency on Friday while discussing the ongoing Congressional negotiations on Biden’s social agenda and the latest polling in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Wallace argued that the Biden presidency...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If Biden didn't have mainstream media propping him up, his abysmal poll numbers would be worse

Jesse Watters said on "The Five" Monday that if the liberal media wasn't protecting President Biden, his national poll rating of 38% would be much lower. "This poll is a catastrophe for Democrats," Watters said about a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll. "Democrats, a big chunk … of independents don't even want him to run … they think [Biden is] an incompetent failure."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy