It was hard to see the big picture when the first loss was so fresh. The Carolina Hurricanes will go into their game Tuesday against Tampa Bay with a 9-1-0 record, with the Metropolitan Division lead. There will be few smiles about it and still the sour taste of defeat, but the Canes at some level realize the start to their season has been a good one, a very strong one.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO