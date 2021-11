Use: Classic guitar tremolo shapes are modeled to recreate those sounds. Also functions like a programmable rhythmic auto-gater. So much more than meets the eye. Tremolator has a split personality. On one side it lives up to its name and is a great classic tremolo, recreating the tremolo sounds of classic hardware and pushing it further by adding tempo sync, and dynamic control of depth and speed. On the other side, it’s a fully programmable rhythmic gate/stutter cut/pulsation device. Creating new rhythms out of any audio you pass through it. This dual personality allows Tremolator to cross into practically all music genres from country to dubstep, despite what it’s name might imply.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO