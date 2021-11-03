Area spikers notch first team honors

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, far right, reads a commendation during the county legislature meeting Wednesday. Both the Jamestown Community College men’s and women’s swim teams were issued separate commendations in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments. Wendel noted how the men’s swim team was named the National Junior College Athletic Association ’20-21 Academic Team of the Year. They achieved a team GPA of 3.18, earning top excellence among 820 other teams nationwide. The women’s swim team, Wendel shared, was the 2021 National Champion Swim Team for the Non-Scholarship Division and finished fourth place overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships. Wendel also issued a commendation to Jamestown CC swim team member Karianne Yuchnitz for her performance at the championship where she was the women’s non-scholarship Swimmer of the Meet, earned seven All-American honors, and claimed the national championship in the 50-yard freestyle.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO