Every culture has its own traditions and beliefs surrounding death and the act of dying. For Mexicans, one of those traditions is of course, Día de Los Muertos, the Day of Dead. Considering there’s Día de Los Muertos merch now prominently displayed at your local Target, I’m guessing most of you will have heard of it and are probably familiar with the colorful ofrendas, the altars that many of us set up in the first two days of November to honor and remember our ancestors and the loved ones we have lost.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO