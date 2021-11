GBP/USD bears are stepping up in droves as Brexit woes dig in. US CPI sent the greenback on a tear and the divergence between BoE and the Fed is taking its toll on GBP. Sterling is still reeling from the effects of the Bank of England's decision on 4 Nov to hold the bank rate at 0.1%. However, data in the US on Wednesday turned the screw and sank cable even lower at the same time that Brexit woes have reared their ugly head.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO