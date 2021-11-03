CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI down sharply to $80.00 level, biggest one-day drop since August

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices have dropped sharply in recent trade, with WTI now at $80.00 and down about $3.0 n the day. News that Iran/EU/US nuclear talks will restart at the end of the month has exacerbated the drop. Oil prices have been dropping sharply in recent trade. Front-month futures contracts...

www.fxstreet.com

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 2 million-barrel weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.5 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5, according to several sources. The API also showed inventory declines of 4.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3.3 million barrels for distillate stockpiles, two sources told MarketWatch. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, rose by 234,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply decline of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles are expected to show no change for the week. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.61 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $84.15 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

WTI climbs further beyond mid-$81.00s, two-day top

Oil prices gained traction for the second successive session on Monday. Prospects for rising energy demand remained supportive of the move. US President Biden’s call on OPEC+ to produce more crude capped gains. WTI crude oil built on Friday's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second straight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

WTI pulls back sharply from session highs above $83.00, OPEC+ agrees to 400K output hike

WTI has dropped sharply from earlier session highs above $83.00 to the mid-$81.00s. OPEC+ has agreed, as widely expected, to go ahead with a 400K oil output hike in December. According to sources cited by Reuters, OPEC+ has, as widely anticipated, agreed to stick to their existing plan to increase output by 400K barrels per day/month in December. Despite this news, trade has been choppy over the last hour or so, with oil prices having fallen back sharply from earlier highs. Front-month WTI futures, which were above $83.00 less than two hours ago, have now dropped back to the mid-$81.00s, though that still leaves WTI higher by well over $1.0 on the day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices set for first weekly drop since August as supply concerns ease

SINGAPORE (Oct 29): Oil prices edged up on Friday but were headed for their first weekly losses in at least eight weeks after U.S. oil stocks rose more than expected and Iran flagged it was resuming talks with Western powers which could lead to an end to sanctions. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pullback from Crucial $85 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market showed itself to be somewhat resistant to break above the $85 level, but it is probably only a matter of time before we clear that psychologically important figure. We formed a shooting star on Monday, and since then it has held true. That being said, I think the real signal is either going to be on a pullback that shows signs of support, or a move above the shooting star that shows a blowout of the resistance.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation’s largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long positions after strong...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2400 as WTI rebounds ahead of OPEC+ meet

USD/CAD stalls its post-Fed recovery as WTI finds its feet in European trading. The downside in the pair remains capped by the resurgent USD demand. All eyes on the WTI price action ahead of the OPEC meeting. USD/CAD is falling back towards the daily lows of 1.2375, as the bulls...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

