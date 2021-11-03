CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US open: Stocks still trading mixed ahead of expected Fed tapering announcement

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are trading mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement and despite the release of better-than-expected readings for private sector payroll growth and services sector activity. Nevertheless, the day before all of Wall Street's major stock market indices notched up fresh record highs with the Dow Jones Industrial...

www.sharecast.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
ShareCast

US open: Stocks trade lower following PPI report

Wall Street stocks were in the red early on Tuesday as market participants digested some key inflation data. As of 1535 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.32% at 36,316.26, while the S&P 500 was 0.26% weaker at 4,689.44 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.37% softer at 15,923.32.
IBTimes

US Stocks Mixed In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in the opening minutes of Tuesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 39.00 to 36,273.00 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.00 to 4,697.00. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 53.00 to 16,380.75.
ShareCast

Europe midday: Stocks edge up as investors await US inflation numbers

European shares had edged a little higher by midday on Tuesday in cautious trade as investors eyed a key US inflation report the next day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index and France’s CAC 40 were both up 0.3%, while Germany’s Dax was 0.2% firmer. Investors were looking ahead to fresh...
#Treasury Department#Us Open#Us Dollar#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Oanda#The Nasdaq Composite#Us Treasury#Avis#Bath Beyond#Adp#Purchasing Managers
ShareCast

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was weaker as well,...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
ShareCast

Core producer prices in the US rise a tad less quickly than expected in October

Wholesale prices in the US rose a tad less quickly than expected last month and price pressures were easing in some chapters "at the margin", some economists said. According to the Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms, so-called final demand prices jumped at a month-on-month pace of 0.6% in October, keeping the year-on-year rate of increase at 8.6% - as expected by the consensus.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.50% to $3,576.23 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Amazon.com Inc. closed $196.85 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
