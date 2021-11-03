Too Many Injuries

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have some work to do. See, the other teams in the NHL have had years and years to agonize their fans, and for the league’s newest team to catch up, it’ll need to pack generations worth of pain into a dozen games. So the Kraken try their best. Breakout chances evaporate as fast as they emerge; shots sail wide of the net; night after night, they outshoot and can’t outscore; every bounce goes the other way. But the fans won’t be so easily frustrated. On a Thursday night at home in Seattle, the team’s record stays out of the picture and not a single chance for celebration is passed up. In the third period, Kraken forward Brandon Tanev punctuates a fast, furious backcheck with a loud hit into the boards and the crowd swoons. A Kraken game is a ton of fun.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO