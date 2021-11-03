Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse judge stresses public confidence in trial outcome

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY NOTICE AND ORDER FOR NAME CHANGE HEARING CASE NO. 21 CV 528 In the matter of the name change of Trisha Lea Stewart By (Petitioner) Trisha Lea Stewart NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Trisha Lea Stewart To: Trisha Lea Mellem Birth Certificate: Trisha Lea Mellem IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin: Judge: Todd W. Bjerke Place: Branch 3 Via zoom Date: Dec. 16, 2021 Time: 2:15 pm IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the La Crosse Tribune, a newspaper published in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 6087859573 at least ten (10) working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED: October 26, 2021 Electronically signed by Todd W. Bjerke Circuit Court Judge 11/3 11/10 11/17 LAC89485 WNAXLP.

