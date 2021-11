Arthur Lee Wade was born May 24, 1940 to the late Charles and Cora Wade in Bloodland, MO (Present-Day, Fort Leonard Wood). He went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2021 in the company of his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Fay, his parents Charles and Cora Wade, and sisters Eula Matlock, Florene Cassidy, and Dot Cooper.

