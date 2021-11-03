Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation

"I met her when I was doing this little variety special," Mackie tells PEOPLE. "She was one of 12 dancers — all dressed alike—but you couldn't take your eyes off Goldie. You still can't! It was one of those magical moments that you go, Yeah, that's a star." (He designed this ensemble for Pure Goldie in 1971.) "When we met, she was hiding from [ex-husband] Ike, from hotel to hotel. Then she spread her wings and opened for the Rolling Stones," says Mackie, who adds that Turner (here in Los Angeles in 1977) was always a reliable collaborator. "She loves her costumes. And she loves her heels, her Louboutins. She'd pop a few Tylenols and go out there in her heels. She wanted to look as good as possible. She said she was there for the audience."

