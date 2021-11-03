CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their Beef Just Like Jay-Z & Dame Dash!? [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 6 days ago

Ending a beef can be one of the biggest signs of maturity, and it looks like our very own co-hosts Special K & Da Brat are ready to bury their past transgressions for good.

Sparked by Jay-Z’s olive branch extended to former business partner Dame Dash while accepting his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame recently, we introduced listeners to call in and let it out on-air by squashing any problems they may have with another person. Of course, that led to some old issues getting dug up within our own little family and, well, just listen below to see how it all went down!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@rickeysmileymorningshow)

Watch them come together below with this special segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

