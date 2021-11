As the temperature falls, we're bringing the heat in the kitchen with this Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu: A sweet, spicy, tangy dish loaded with veggies to fuel your body. The best part of this recipe is that it’s easy to swap out the veggies for your own favorite vegetables or whatever leftover add-ins you have in the fridge that you need to cook up. This recipe is also gluten-free as it uses low sodium tamari instead of soy sauce. Serve this over a bed of brown rice and garnish with some fresh herbs, sliced chili pepper, and toasted cashews.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO