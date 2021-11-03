Head Coach Gerhard Struber Suspended for Atlanta Match

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
ATLANTA — Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman rode separately from the team alongside his social media influencer wife, Chelsea, during the victory parade throughout Cobb County and Atlanta on Friday. They were caught on camera waving to fans while riding joyously in the back of a pickup truck. Freeman...
SEATTLE — University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game on Monday after an altercation with a player during the first half of Saturday’s game with Oregon. The suspension goes into effect immediately and includes all football-related activities. It will be lifted on Sunday, Nov....
Some state high school football championship games are returning to South Florida for the first time in more than a decade. The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 and 2022 state championship games for Class 8A-4A will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Class 3A-1A state championships will be played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
With no game to preview this weekend, now seems like a perfect time to take a look forward a few months into what will likely be the biggest WSU story of the offseason: the vacant head coaching position. The job opened up on Oct. 18 when former head coach Nick...
From the hardwood to the sidelines, WNBA legend Dawn Staley has used her passion and knowledge for the game of basketball to elevate the sport, and she’s shattering glass ceilings along the way. According to ESPN, the Hall of Famer recently made history by becoming the highest-paid Black head coach in women’s basketball after receiving a contract extension.
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
ATLANTA – Atlanta United’s match against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, Nov. 3 has been moved back to Bally Sports South due to a potential conflict with Game 7 of the World Series, Major League Soccer announced today. Originally scheduled for Bally Sports, but flexed by FS1 on Oct. 13, the match will air on Bally Sports South (7:30 p.m., Star 94.1, La Mejor) with coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. with Atlanta United Live!
Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back. On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick...
The Carolina Panthers will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for a while. Darnold, traded from the Jets to the Panthers this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks with a fractured scapula. While the Panthers will turn to backup quarterback P.J. Walker this weekend, the NFL world has another...
A big double game week for Atlanta United begins tonight with the next to last home match of the year against Inter Miami CF. The Five Stripes currently sit in the seventh and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference, and will need to make the most of their four remaining games if they are to stay above the red line and contend for home field come postseason.
ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night for its 2021 Regular Season home finale against Toronto FC. The match, presented by AT&T, is set to kick-off at 6:00 p.m. and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports South. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 3-4-3...
OMAHA, Neb. - The Mavericks have extended their win streak to four straight games, all of which have been sweeps. The Mavericks have reclaimed their top spot in the Summit League and are preparing to take on the number two, Denver. After this match up, Omaha is home again as they take on North Dakota State, Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and North Dakota, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.
Comments / 0