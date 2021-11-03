CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

FWP restricts snares for wolf trapping

Hungry Horse News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Commission last week tweaked the wolf trapping season and the use of snares to catch wolves. The new rules look to minimize the non-target capture of grizzly bears and lynx, both of which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. In...

hungryhorsenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton

Dozens of groups have signed a petition urging the federal government to prohibit wolf hunting and trapping in areas directly bordering Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, citing public safety concerns. Petitioners are requesting 5-mile setbacks that would eliminate wolf hunting and trapping on all U.S. Forest Service land around...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Hungry Horse, MT
montanarightnow.com

FWP clarifying changes to wolf hunting and trapping regulations

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is clarifying some of the changes to wolf hunting and trapping regulations. Several changes were adopted to the 2021/2022 wolf hunting and trapping regulations in August. According to FWP, changes include eliminating quotas, increasing the number of wolf trapping and hunting...
ANIMALS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grizzlies drawn to Columbia Falls by compost, Mont. FWP says

A composting facility just outside the Columbia Falls city limits has attracted at least nine grizzly bears, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish recently confirmed. The problem of grizzly bears in and around town first came up at a recent city council meeting. Grizzly bears wandering through town...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hunter success rate way up over 2019

Montana’s general hunting season is hitting the midway point and the overall harvest is expected to increase with the onset of the deer breeding season in the coming weeks. So far in 2021, there have been fewer hunters reported, but a higher percentage of success among those coming through the regional check stations in northwest Montana. A total of 4,529 hunters have been reported at the four weekend stations this year, compared to 6,020 two years ago. The overall game harvest this year was 602 animals checked compared to 625 in 2019. The white-tailed buck harvest is lagging behind the 2019 pace, while the mule deer and elk harvests are slightly higher. The overall white-tailed deer harvest was almost identical to 2019 figures through the same period of time.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Wolves#Fish#Parks Commission#Wolf Management#Lynx Protection Zones#Fwp#Wolf Harvest
US News and World Report

Wildlife Officials Set Wolf Trapping Season Amid Concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Wildlife officials have announced a one-month trapping season for wolves on and near southeast Alaska's Prince of Wales Island despite concerns conservationists have raised about the population. A statement from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service announced state and federal trapping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
99.9 KEKB

WATCH: Two Bison Aggressively Fight During Mating Season

This video is the perfect reminder of the sheer power of the bison. It's also a good reminder of why the National Park Service advises you to stay at least 25 yards from the massive animals. An Instagram video has recently gone viral showing two male bison (also called bulls)...
ANIMALS
WCIA

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Missouri, 11 other states

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles […]
MISSOURI STATE
Hungry Horse News

FWP commissioners OK Bad Rock WMA, onto Land Board

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission last week unanimously approved the acquisition of 772 acres of land east of the Flathead River outside of Columbia Falls last week for the proposed Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area. The approval marks one of the final steps of acquisition of the property...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy