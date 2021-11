Whenever I step inside the Villanova Starbucks, I am reminded of one of the big differences between here and my home city of Tacoma, Washington: masking culture. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, and until public health officials have declared that the spread and severity of COVID-19 is low enough to be considered with the likes of the flu, I will continue to advocate for public masking, even where not required. This is because one can still carry the disease post-vaccination and show no symptoms, and while 95% of Villanovans are vaccinated, not everybody we meet will be fully protected, hence why some groups must get boosters.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO