Sofía Vergara’s Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

It’s been just over 18 months since Modern Family capped off its eleven-season run on ABC, which means it’s been a while since TV audiences have seen most of the hyper-talented ensemble cast. (Save for Sofia Vergara, who’s been a whirlwind as a judge on America’s Got Talent.) Breakout star Sarah Hyland was previously attached to a fantastical pilot that unfortunately didn’t move forward, but the actress has locked down her next TV gig, and it sounds like a lot of fun, even if it’s not exactly the most expected follow-up to a hit sitcom.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO