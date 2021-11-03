CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sofía Vergara’s Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Sofía Vergara is such a drama queenpin....

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara Has Landed Her First Big TV Role After Gloria

While Modern Family vet Sofia Vergara hasn’t yet returned to TV for any big roles in scripted series, the Emmy-nominated actress certainly hasn’t been absent from the small screen across 2020 and 2021. After saying goodbye to the star-making role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Vergara joined the judges table over on NBC’s America’s Got Talent for its most recent two seasons, but she’s now set to return to acting for a new Netflix series from the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Narcos franchise.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Landed Her Next TV Gig, But It's Not What We Expected

It’s been just over 18 months since Modern Family capped off its eleven-season run on ABC, which means it’s been a while since TV audiences have seen most of the hyper-talented ensemble cast. (Save for Sofia Vergara, who’s been a whirlwind as a judge on America’s Got Talent.) Breakout star Sarah Hyland was previously attached to a fantastical pilot that unfortunately didn’t move forward, but the actress has locked down her next TV gig, and it sounds like a lot of fun, even if it’s not exactly the most expected follow-up to a hit sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Sofía Vergara to Play Drug Queenpin Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series GRISELDA

Emmy-nominated Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara has signed on to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in the upcoming limited series Griselda at Netflix. “The series chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofía Vergara
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Items to Shop from Sofía Vergara’s Fashion and Fragrance Brands

The Hollywood Reporter debuts its inaugural list of the top 10 star entrepreneurs of 2021, which also includes Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more.  Years before Modern Family made her a household name, Sofía Vergara was mapping out a business plan that extended beyond her work in front of the camera. “She always knew exactly what she wanted,” says Luis Balaguer, CEO of Latin World Entertainment (LatinWE), the production company and talent management agency he and Vergara founded in 1994. “Early on, Sofía realized the potential beyond her salary as an actress and television host....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tvseriesfinale.com

Griselda: Netflix Orders Drama Series Starring Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Sofia Vergara is headed to Netflix for her next TV show. The streaming service has ordered Griselda, a drama series featuring the Modern Family star. The series, from Eric Newman, tells the true story of a Colombian woman who created one of the largest drug cartels. Six hour-long episodes have been ordered.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Family#Columbian
bravotv.com

Josh Altman Shows What a "Real Parent's Refrigerator Looks Like"

In their Beverly Hills home, Josh and Heather Altman keep things gorgeous and gleaming. While sharing a look around their all white-kitchen in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, Josh pointed out one sleek, spotless fixture after the next. The sun-filled kitchen has gorgeous white-marble countertops, two sinks, and a...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy