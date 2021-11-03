Sofía Vergara’s Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

The Hollywood Reporter debuts its inaugural list of the top 10 star entrepreneurs of 2021, which also includes Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more.
Years before Modern Family made her a household name, Sofía Vergara was mapping out a business plan that extended beyond her work in front of the camera. “She always knew exactly what she wanted,” says Luis Balaguer, CEO of Latin World Entertainment (LatinWE), the production company and talent management agency he and Vergara founded in 1994. “Early on, Sofía realized the potential beyond her salary as an actress and television host....
Comments / 0