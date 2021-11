For the first time all season, the Montclair State University’s men’s soccer team failed to tally a goal. Unfortunately, it couldn’t have come at a worse time. The Rowan University Profs enacted some revenge over a regular-season loss as they upset the No. 1 seeded Red Hawks in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) semifinal matchup at Montclair State Soccer Park 1-0. The lone goal in the game came from Rowan midfielder Leo Montesinos in the fourth minute of the second half.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO