Governor creates advisory board

The City of Brenham is dissolving the Airport Advisory Board. In an email that went out Monday, City Planning Technician Kim Hodde explained that the city is dissolving the board and beginning a search for an Airport Liaison in its place. The city said that they will also establish Ad Hoc working groups as necessary for the airport. Earlier this year, the board met several times with consultant Shane Howard to try to repair board relations, redefine the vision and mission of the Board, and establish a consensus on the roles of the Board in advancing the Airport. Unfortunately, they were not able to complete the third and final meeting due to a lack of a quorum. After he had attended several contentious meetings of the board, Howard recommended to City Staff and the Board and Committees Subcommittee of City Council that the Airport Advisory Board be dissolved.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO