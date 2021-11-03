Veterans day schedule

The District Office has released information about trash pickup schedules for the Veterans Day holiday. If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community Development District...
Banks, county, state and federal offices, post offices and schools will be closed on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. All transfer sites and the Solid Waste office will be closed on the 11th. Routes will be done on normal schedule. The Trinity Journal office will be open regular hours Thursday,...
MURRIETA (CBSLA) – Ahead of Veterans Day, more than 2,000 American flags are on display in Murrieta this week to honor those who have served in the military.
The Veterans Day tribute is on display at Town Square Park as part of the 13th annual Murrieta Field of Honor.
Many of the flags have the names of fallen heroes attached to them.
The display will be in place through Nov. 14.
PADUCAH — While Paducah will not host a Veterans Day parade this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has several activities planned for Nov. 11. First, a Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will be held at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets. The city says members of the U.S. Coast Guard will raise the flag, and then Robert Kratz will play Reveille. The city says Broadway Street will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening during the event.
In observance of Veterans Day, City of Asheville offices will be closed November 11. Here is a look at how City services will be affected. Art bus service and Sanitation collection will not be affected and will run as usual. Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville will operate on its regular schedule as well.
Thousands of people joined a solemn procession at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, following a path trod for decades by only the Old Guard, to lay flowers and pay respects to the nation's military dead at the Tomb of the Unknowns in honor of its centennial.
Wilmington City government offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, for the Veterans Day holiday. As a result, the Department of Public Works’ Sanitation Division will collect recyclables on a modified holiday schedule. Trash collection will continue as regularly scheduled on Monday, November 8 for areas east of I-95 and on Tuesday, November 9 for areas west of I-95, with no collections scheduled for Wednesday, November 10. The schedule for the remainder of next week will be as follows:
A number of events are scheduled to honor military veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, throughout Greenville County. Greenville County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at County Square, 301 University Ridge. Congressman William Timmons, R-4th District, will be the guest speaker and music will be provided by the Upstate Senior Band and Miss Liberty Belle. Contact adabney@greenvillecounty.org for more details.
Retired U.S. Army combat medic SFC Arvin Dewberry will be the guest speaker Saturday for a Cherokee County Veterans Day celebration and concert. Dewberry spent more than 23 years in the Army where he was deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, and Camp Walker in South Korea. He served stateside […]
