Veterans day schedule

PADUCAH — While Paducah will not host a Veterans Day parade this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has several activities planned for Nov. 11. First, a Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will be held at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets. The city says members of the U.S. Coast Guard will raise the flag, and then Robert Kratz will play Reveille. The city says Broadway Street will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening during the event.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO